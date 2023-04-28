KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Increasing Clouds, Rain Tomorrow

Over the next 7 days, there are very few rain chances, with temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to mid 80s.

This evening, clouds will be on the increase. Temperatures will lower into the upper 50s and low 60s. Wind will be light, out of the SE at 3 to 7 mile per hour.

Scattered rain showers are expected for Saturday as a larger storm system sweeps across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach into the low 70s.

Sunday, plenty of sunshine is expected as high pressure begins to build into the region. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s.

High pressure will be in place across the ArkLaMiss for much of next week. This will lead to bright and dry conditions

Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s. Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. Wednesday will also be bright and sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. More clouds will be around on Thursday, with temperatures in the mid 80s. Friday will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid 80s.

