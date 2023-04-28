KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Increasing Clouds, Rain Tomorrow

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Over the next 7 days, there are very few rain chances, with temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to mid 80s.

This evening, clouds will be on the increase. Temperatures will lower into the upper 50s and low 60s. Wind will be light, out of the SE at 3 to 7 mile per hour.

Scattered rain showers are expected for Saturday as a larger storm system sweeps across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach into the low 70s.

Sunday, plenty of sunshine is expected as high pressure begins to build into the region. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s.

High pressure will be in place across the ArkLaMiss for much of next week. This will lead to bright and dry conditions

Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s. Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. Wednesday will also be bright and sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. More clouds will be around on Thursday, with temperatures in the mid 80s. Friday will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid 80s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
“I let my competitive juices get the best of me,” Sen. Stewart Cathey apologizes after swearing...
“I let my competitive juices get the best of me,” Sen. Stewart Cathey apologizes after swearing at/sticking finger in fellow senator’s face
Entergy
La. Entergy customers set to receive refunds
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
Carlicia Lewis
GRAPHIC: Police arrest 18-year-old in school bus driver attack caught on video

Latest News

KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin