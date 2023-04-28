House unanimously passes bill allowing mothers to sue fathers for pregnancy costs

By Tyler Englander
Apr. 27, 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A bill to allow mothers to sue fathers for pregnancy costs has passed the Louisiana House of Representatives.

“Anything that is helping with support and resources is such an important thing,” Lyndsey Sikes, Executive Director of Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center in Monroe, told KNOE.

The bill would allow the biological mother of a child to sue a father for up to 50% of their out-of-pocket, pregnancy-related expenses.

“Dads have such a powerful influence in the life of a child,” said Sikes. “It’s such a powerful role, and I think anything that can connect them with that is very helpful.”

The costs include travel, hospital, nursing, and testing costs not covered by insurance.

State Representative Michael Echols (R-14) says the bill is meant to help mothers of kids with absent fathers.

“It is an accountability measure,” Echols told KNOE. “If you have a child that is going to be brought into the world, you need to pay your fair share of that process.”

Echols adds it’s a chance for Louisiana to be more mother-friendly in a post-Roe Vs. Wade world.

“If a mother is thinking about an abortion because she can’t afford to bring a child into the world, this gives another set of tools where you can keep a life alive,” explained Echols.

Despite his support, Echols acknowledges that some mothers could have trouble accessing and paying for legal help to bring a lawsuit.

“I’m sure in many of the cases, the mothers would probably never proceed with using this tool, but for those that would like it as a tool, now they have an option,” said Echols.

For a mother to sue, they must have a paternity test confirming the biological father and bring the lawsuit within two years of the child’s birth.

