City of Ruston searches for independent gospel artists for upcoming Juneteenth celebration

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston is calling for independent gospel artists for an upcoming Juneteenth event.

Real Change in Ruston, a program formed by a partnership between the City of Ruston and Zion Traveler Community Development Corporation, is hosting an inaugural Juneteenth Indie Gospel Artist Contest. They formed the committee back in 2020, immediately after the George Floyd incident that gained national attention to commit to tackling racial disparities and barriers leading to poverty in the community.

RELATED STORY: New committee in Ruston works to create change throughout the city

“Lots of things have happened out of that program, and then, one of the exciting things that happened, was our first-ever Juneteenth event that we had two years ago,” says Amy Stegall, the Main Street Director and Community Coordinator of the City of Ruston. “And so, that was a group effort, and this will be our 3rd year, so we’re really excited about that happening again.”

Stegall says they thought this contest was an opportunity for anyone looking to get into the gospel scene. In the past Juneteenth events, different gospel artists from outside of the area performed at the celebration. And for the first time this year, the program is calling for independent gospel singers to audition to be able to open this year’s Juneteenth concert. Plus, the winner will receive $1000 and a chance to perform in front of Grammy award-winning and nationally recognized gospel artists.

“Just making that easier for some of the people that are in our community - giving them the opportunity to get in front of some national stages; some different people from all over the country who promote and produce,” says Stegall.

Santoria Black, one of the coordinators of the 2023 Juneteenth celebration and contest, says it’s important for independent gospel artists to gain exposure from the community, so they can learn how to represent themselves.

“You start out booking your own dates; you start out by knowing how to get your own deal done - how do you go ahead and get into studio and get studio time; writing music,” says Black. “So, there’s a lot there that you do as an independent artist to start off with before anybody thinks of signing with a record label or some type of label that would represent them.”

Auditions will take place from 7pm - 9pm at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church for Lincoln Parish residents on Friday, April 27, 2023. The remainder of the audition dates will be open to artists across the ArkLaMiss region. Learn more about future dates, times, locations and how to register:

The Juneteenth celebration in Ruston is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.