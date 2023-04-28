Chennault hosting airshow for second year during first weekend of May

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The second year of the Red, White, and Blue Airshow: Saluting America’s Heroes is happening the first weekend of May.

The airshow will be at Monroe Airport North Ramp. On May 5-6, the gates will open at 3 p.m. as these will be the twilight shows. The airshow will be Sunday, May 7, and gates open at 11 a.m.

In-air performances are scheduled to include the following: U.S.A.F A10 Demo Team, Aeroshell T6 Team, Randy Ball Mig 17, Ghostwriter Airshows, Kevin Coleman Airshows, Stephen Covington Airshows, Frank Kimmel - Corsair, Dan Fordice - Charlottes Chariot P51, ReMax Parachute Team, Greg Koontz Decathlon, Alabama Boys Comedy Act, and LeLand Kracher - Christen Eagle.

Static displays are scheduled to include the following: Louisiana Tech, CAP, DC3, P51, CAF T3, and more.

All acts are subject to change.

There will be free parking and buses provided. Also at the event will be food vendors and more.

The following ticket types are available:

General Admission 1-day tickets are available and good for use 1 time on the day of your choice

Combo tickets for 2-day or 3-day show passes are available

Preferred seating options with no shade and VIP options with shade tickets are available in a very limited capacity for each show day All who enter this area will need a ticket

There are no discounts for youth, military or under 4 years of age in the Preferred and VIP areas

Youth ticket prices are for those between the ages of 4-16 years old and only apply to general admission tickets. Children three and under are admitted for free. There are also military discounts available for general admission, but you will need to bring some sort of proof of military service.

Buy tickets here. Fore more information, such as what is allowed to be brought in, what you are suggested to bring, and more, visit here.

