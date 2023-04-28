Adopt a Pet: Meet Holly!

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Holly and talk about pet adoptions.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Roxanne Smith from Paws of Nela joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Holly and talk about pet adoptions.

Holly is about 8 months old, curious, and she’s even been called a sweetheart. Smith says Holly is not spayed yet, nor is she housebroken. Smith does say Holly is good on a leash and believes she would make a good family dog because she’s so energetic.

If you are interested in Holly, she’s up for adoption at OPAS. Currently, they are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032. The shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I let my competitive juices get the best of me,” Sen. Stewart Cathey apologizes after swearing...
“I let my competitive juices get the best of me,” Sen. Stewart Cathey apologizes after swearing at/sticking finger in fellow senator’s face
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Carlicia Lewis
GRAPHIC: Police arrest 18-year-old in school bus driver attack caught on video
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Holly and talk...
Adopt a Pet: Meet Holly!
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
LDWF Enforcement Division head Col. Rachel Zechenelly
Col. Rachel Zechenelly named first woman to head LDWF Enforcement Division
FILE: A sonogram of a fetus is shown in this file photo. According to CDC data, fewer Americans...
House unanimously passes bill allowing mothers to sue fathers for pregnancy costs