Adopt a Pet: Meet Holly!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Roxanne Smith from Paws of Nela joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Holly and talk about pet adoptions.

Holly is about 8 months old, curious, and she’s even been called a sweetheart. Smith says Holly is not spayed yet, nor is she housebroken. Smith does say Holly is good on a leash and believes she would make a good family dog because she’s so energetic.

If you are interested in Holly, she’s up for adoption at OPAS. Currently, they are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032. The shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

