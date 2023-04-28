Aaron’s Aces: Macy Nordstrom, Emma Brown, Aaliya Alfaro and Maddie Taylor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Lady Rebels come storming into the non-select division I semi-finals with a lot of momentum. Fueled by Macy Nordstrom who had 23 strikeouts in just two playoff games. They have a tall task ahead of them as they go head-to-head with top seeded St. Amant. In non-select division III, the Sterlington Lady Panthers are also making their third straight appearance to Sulphur. Emma Brown, Aaliyah Alfaro and Maddie Taylor have been leading the charge for their championship run. Brown has 7 homeruns and 43 RBI’S on the season and Aaliyah Alfaro has 4 homeruns. Maddie Taylor has been one of the best pitchers in the state with 18 wins under her belt. The top ranked Panthers take on fifth ranked Jena on Friday.

