2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DE BJ Ojulari selected by Cardinals in 2nd round (No. 41 overall)

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari has been selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round (No. 41 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ojulari, a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2022 was selected to wear the coveted No. 18 for the Tigers, 18 is given each year to the player who best represents all the outstanding traits of an LSU football player.

During his career at LSU, he started 24 games and played in 34 while racking up 129 total tackles, 79 solo, 25 tackles-for-loss, and 16.5 sacks. Ojulari also added two forced fumbles and two passes defended.

He is the younger brother of New York Giants Azeez Ojulari.

Analysis by Lance Zierlein with NFL.com:

Stand-up rush linebacker with upside as a pass rusher but inconsistent effort stopping the run. Ojulari is bendy as an edge rusher and will wreak substantially more pocket havoc once he builds a more complete rush plan. He plays contain as a run defender and has the pursuit speed to spill the run wide or make tackles in space, but needs to play with consistent effort on all run snaps. B.J. Ojulari possesses all the tools necessary to start for an NFL team once he adds a bit more polish to his game.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
“I let my competitive juices get the best of me,” Sen. Stewart Cathey apologizes after swearing...
“I let my competitive juices get the best of me,” Sen. Stewart Cathey apologizes after swearing at/sticking finger in fellow senator’s face
Entergy
La. Entergy customers set to receive refunds
Bastrop dentist allegedly shot and killed wife following domestic dispute.
Bastrop dentist found guilty of manslaughter as trial comes to a close
Carlicia Lewis
GRAPHIC: Police arrest 18-year-old in school bus driver attack caught on video

Latest News

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA...
2023 NFL DRAFT: Saints select Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey in 2nd round (No. 40 overall)
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) during the first half of a second-round college...
LSU adds Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith to talented roster
Clemson's Bryan Bresee (11) rushes during the first half of an NCAA football game against...
2023 NFL DRAFT: Saints select Clemson DT Bryan Bresee in 1st round (No. 29 overall)
WEST MONROE HEAD COACHING JOB INTERVIEWS
West Monroe interviews more applicants for head football coach position