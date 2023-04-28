2 adults, 1 child killed in Grant Parish crash

Fatal crash on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish
Fatal crash on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning (April 28) on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish around 7 a.m. We’re told that two adults and one child were killed in the crash.

Authorities are working to contact the victims’ family members.

Another adult and a child were taken to the hospital.

Details are limited at this time. We will provide more updates as they become available.

