West Carroll Parish Police Jury barn expected to be total loss after massive fire

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The West Carroll Police Jury Parish Barn caught fire in the morning hours of Wednesday, April 26, and is expected to be a total loss, confirmed the West Carroll Sheriff’s Office.

All branches of West Carroll emergency personnel responded to the call and were able to put out the flames, but the building still sustained extensive damage.

