Teacher arrested for multiple warrants for indecency with a child

Taureaus Maxwell Jr.
Taureaus Maxwell Jr.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A man employed as a teacher and coach in Atlanta ISD was arrested for multiple alleged offenses with a child

On April, 26, Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell Jr., 30, for multiple warrants for indecency with a child, online solicitation of a child, and improper relationship between educator and student.

Maxwell was employed as a teacher and coach by the Atlanta Independent School District and worked at Atlanta High School and Atlanta Middle School during the time the allegations were made.

The bond is yet to be set.

Brown Bag Concert Series Spring 2023
NELA Arts Council addresses importance of intellectual property rights for creatives
