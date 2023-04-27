Teacher arrested for multiple warrants for indecency with a child

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A man employed as a teacher and coach in Atlanta ISD was arrested for multiple alleged offenses with a child

On April, 26, Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell Jr., 30, for multiple warrants for indecency with a child, online solicitation of a child, and improper relationship between educator and student.

Maxwell was employed as a teacher and coach by the Atlanta Independent School District and worked at Atlanta High School and Atlanta Middle School during the time the allegations were made.

The bond is yet to be set.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.