Ouachita Parish employee selected as Louisiana School Health Service Provider of the Year finalist by Department of Education

Ouachita Parish employee selected as Louisiana School Health Service Provider of the Year...
Ouachita Parish employee selected as Louisiana School Health Service Provider of the Year finalist by Department of Education(Source: Louisiana Department of Education)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish employee has been selected as a Louisiana School Health Service Provider of the Year finalist.

The Louisiana Department of Education announced on April 26 their list of state finalists for School Health Service Provider of the Year.

Renee Lashley, Occupational Therapy, of Ouachita Parish was picked by the state DOE as one of the award nominee finalists.

Student health plays a vital role in education. The Louisiana Department of Education says they recognize and celebrate some of the state’s most exceptional school health providers through the School Health Service Provider of the Year program.

To read more about this award, visit the DOE website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Free Child Safety Seat Installation
Police presence on S. First St. result of accidental gunshot wound
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center giving free cancer screenings at Live Well Delta event
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center giving free cancer screenings at Live Well Delta event
Sterlington High School student gets perfect ACT score
Sterlington High School student gets perfect ACT score
Ouachita Parish Public Library hosts annual spring plant swap
Ouachita Parish Public Library hosts annual spring plant swap
4 Lincoln Parish schools awarded the title of Louisiana Comeback Campus
4 Lincoln Parish schools awarded the title of Louisiana Comeback Campus