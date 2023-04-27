Ouachita Parish employee selected as Louisiana School Health Service Provider of the Year finalist by Department of Education

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish employee has been selected as a Louisiana School Health Service Provider of the Year finalist.

The Louisiana Department of Education announced on April 26 their list of state finalists for School Health Service Provider of the Year.

Renee Lashley, Occupational Therapy, of Ouachita Parish was picked by the state DOE as one of the award nominee finalists.

Student health plays a vital role in education. The Louisiana Department of Education says they recognize and celebrate some of the state’s most exceptional school health providers through the School Health Service Provider of the Year program.

To read more about this award, visit the DOE website.

