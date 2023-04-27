Monroe Attorney Honored by Louisiana Bar Foundatoin

David E. Verlander, III wins 2023 President’s Award
Louisiana Bar Foundation President Alan Brackett presents David E. Verlander, III with the 2023...
Louisiana Bar Foundation President Alan Brackett presents David E. Verlander, III with the 2023 President's Award.(Louisiana Bar Foundation)
By CJ Sartor
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -

Monroe attorney David E. Verlander, III was presented the 2023 President’s Award by the Louisiana Bar Foundation at its Annual Fellows Membership Meeting Friday, April 21st.

The President’s award is presented to a Fellow for support, volunteer service, dedication, and advancement of the mission and goals of the Louisiana Bar Foundation, the state’s largest funder of civil legal aid.

Verlander is with the Law Offices of McLeod Verlander in Monroe. He’s been a LBF Fellow since 1995. He served on the Grants Committee, the Northeast Community Partnership Panel, and was instrumental this year in activating the Northeast Louisiana Bar Foundation to establish an organized pro bono project with the 4th Judicial District Bar.

LBF 2022-23 President Alan Brackett presented the award to Verlander at the LBF Annual meeting in New Orleans.

