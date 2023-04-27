Medical Center of South Arkansas hosting community health fair

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The Medical Center of South Arkansas is hosting a community health fair on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in El Dorado.

During the event, free community hands-on CPR classes will be available. They will also have heart and lipid profile screenings and blood sugar checks.

the Medical Center asks that you pre-register for the CPR class and heart screenings using this link.

CPR classes will be held at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

For more information about this event, contact Angela Roberson at (870)-863-2047 or angela.roberson@mcsaeldo.com.

