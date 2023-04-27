KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast: Isolated Rain to End the Week

The widespread rain has cleared to our east, but we still have some isolated rain chances this afternoon. We will briefly see some sunshine return tomorrow before more rain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Beyond that, the second half of the weekend and much of next week is looking much drier. Highs will stay seasonal in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Today: Grab the rain gear and keep it handy all day. Storms will gradually be clearing off to our east, rain chances are 60% for early in the day. Some sunshine is expected to come out later in the day between the cloud cover, but a few more isolated storms will develop after lunchtime. Highs will climb to the upper 70s.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy across the region, and it will be a pleasant night. Lows will drop into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow: It will be a pleasant day in the region with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s for a high. Later in the night, a stray shower is possible. Rain chances are 20%.

Saturday: Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day, with rain chances at 40%. Highs will reach the low and mid 70s.

Sunday: It is looking to be a great day as the skies will be sunny. Highs will peak in the upper 70s with some breezy winds. It will be a nice day to get outside.

Monday: Sunny and pleasant, with temperatures rising into the mid and upper 70s. It will be another great day to spend some time outside.

Tuesday: Another nice day as skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will peak in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday: Great weather continues as we remain rain-free with mostly sunny conditions. Highs will climb into the low 80s.

