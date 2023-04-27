KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Nice Tonight and Friday, Rain Saturday

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
A mainly clear sky is expected this evening with temperatures down into the mid 50s as high pressure settles across the region.Plenty of sunshine is on the way for Friday as high pressure stays in control. Temperatures on Friday will reach to near 80 degrees.

Into the weekend, rain showers and some thunderstorms will impact the region as a surface low pressure and upper level disturbance sweep across the region. Some areas could receive more than an inch of rain by Sunday morning. Temperatures Saturday will reach into the mid 70s.

On Sunday, temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine as another area of high pressure settles across the region. This will lead to pleasant weather much of next week.

Monday will be bright and sunny with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s and low 80s. Tuesday will bring a few more clouds, with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Wednesday will bring a mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the low 80s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 80s.

