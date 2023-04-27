“I let my competitive juices get the best of me,” Sen. Stewart Cathey apologizes after swearing at/sticking finger in fellow senator’s face

“I will never forget that encounter because I have never experienced anything like that,” State Sen. Regina Barrow told KNOE.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State Senator Stewart Cathey (R-33) of Monroe is apologizing after he swore at fellow lawmaker, Senator Regina Barrow (D-15) of Baton Rouge.

“I’m competitive and let my competitive juices get the best of me,” Cathey told KNOE.

“I really don’t know what happened to him, but certainly, that behavior was unbecoming for a senator,” Barrow explained. “Kind of got really in my face and put his finger in my face and told me that they fu***** lied to me. His tone, his body language, was very threatening.”

It happened on April 21 at the Louisiana State Capitol following a debate about one of Cathey’s bills that would redirect tax money paid by certain railcar companies.

That money solely goes to East Baton Rouge Parish, but Cathey says it belongs to all parishes.

“They pay 100% of their ad valorem taxes to East Baton Rogue Parish, no matter where the car is, no matter where the car has traveled, East Baton Rogue Parish is the benefactor of all of those dollars,” explained Cathey.

Barrow acknowledges the money could be more fairly divided.

“We were willing to talk about that, but to remove that funding just overnight or immediately, we knew was going to have devastating effects because half of it goes toward the school system,” said Barrow.

Cathey says he’s apologized to Barrow in public and private.

“My people sent me to Baton Rogue to fight for North Louisiana, and I will continue to fight for every dollar we need,” explained Cathey.

“I will never forget that encounter because I have never experienced anything like that in my life,” said Barrow.

Cathey’s bill is expected to receive a vote in committee later in the legislative session.

