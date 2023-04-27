El Dorado police see uptick in teen vape use

EL DORADO, Ar. (KNOE) - Vaping has become popular as an alternative to smoking, especially among teens.

Some law enforcement agencies say they see vape pens being used for more than nicotine.

“We are seeing it as a whole in the younger generation, it’s more than the adults,” said Jonathan Messer, director of the 13th District Drug Task Force in El Dorado. His team covers eight counties in Arkansas, including Union County.

Messer said the pens can be hidden easily. When users get them from people on the street, the pens can contain illegal substances.

One way to deter teens from using vapes or drugs is for parents to be involved.

“Interact with your kids ... check their social medias, check their text messages, check their backpacks. I mean, check their vehicles, their rooms. You know? It’s a different world than when I grew up,” said Messer.

Michael Parker, coach for the South Arkansas Wolves, a travel basketball team, said teens need to participate in positive activities.

“If we have more positive things here for the youth to do, you know the youth, they, they just out looking to do things, and some of the things that are more out here are those things are vapes, and violence, and guns, and gangs and all that type of stuff,” said Parker. “So, we do need more things here in the youth for the youth, more positive things for the youth to do.”

Mary Crosby, a concerned parent, said it’s too easy for teens to get these vapes.

“We need legislation to put a tighter rope on having access - these children having access to these harmful things,” said Crosby.

Crosby said she agrees that having more activities could prevent them from making bad decisions.

“An idle mind is the devil’s workshop. So, what’s being offered freely are those things that are not good and healthy,” said Crosby.

