Bissell Pet Foundation reduces adoption fees at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter during Empty the Shelter event

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF) is partnering with Dogtopia to hold its Empty the Shelter event, helping 350 organizations in 45 states across America by reducing the pet adoption fee. This event is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, making adoption affordable to people looking for a pet.

BPF says, “This partnership brings an opportunity to help more families experience the companionship a dog brings.”

Adoption fees at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter will be reduced to $50. Fees are normally $80 for dogs and $70 for cats. This event will start May 1 and end May 15.

The animal shelter holds adoptions and walk-through meet and greets Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about adoptions, call the shelter at (318)-323-4032 or give them a visit at 417 Well Rd, West Monroe, LA.

