Zoo Buddy: Mini Zebu!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet the mini zebu! They’re at the petting zoo at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo and you can even feed them.

Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says there are certain times the petting zoo is open so just make sure to check with the front office when you get to the zoo. They’ve also got llamas and goats.

This breed of mini zebu is native to India and has been distributed all over the world. Taylor says zebu are worshipped in India, but they are also used for milk production. People even keep them as pets.

She says zebu make great farm animals for children and they would be great for 4-H

The splash pad is also open on the weekends - weather permitting - for the rest of April. In May, Taylor says they’ll open up the splash pad every day for the summer season. The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Visit the zoo’s Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.