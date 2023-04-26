Wendy’s popular chili will soon be available in store

Wendy's chili will soon be available by can in stores.
Wendy's chili will soon be available by can in stores.(Wendy's ©2023 Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Wendy’s fans can now get their popular chili from somewhere other than the restaurant.

In a release, Conagra Brands, Inc. said it’s partnering with Wendy’s to bring the chili into homes across the country.

Wendy’s homestyle chili features all-natural beef, a mix of peppers, and beans in a tomato-based sauce, according to the fast-food chain.

Carl Loredo, global chief marketing officer for Wendy’s, said the famous chili item has been a restaurant staple since the company’s beginnings in 1969.

“We’re thrilled about the partnership with Conagra Brands and to have the opportunity to bring our brand’s iconic chili flavor to even more fans,” Loredo said. “When Wendy’s chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants.”

Anyone wanting to bring home a can of Wendy’s chili will be able to do so sometime this spring at most grocery stores and select online retailers.

The cans will cost $4.99.

More information on Wendy’s chili can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Bastrop dentist allegedly shot and killed wife following domestic dispute.
Trial begins for Bastrop dentist accused of shooting, killing wife in December 2020
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Free Child Safety Seat Installation
Police presence on S. First St. result of accidental gunshot wound
Homicide Investigation
Louisiana State Police investigating homicide in West Carroll Parish

Latest News

FILE - Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, left, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees,...
Fugees rapper Pras found guilty in political conspiracy
Drug-laced vape pens cause overdoses among people buying vape cartridges from dealers off the...
Vapes laced with drugs causing overdoses
Mamie Ellis, a College Station resident almost lost her home after her mortgage company claimed...
Woman narrowly avoids reverse mortgage foreclosure due to communication breakdown
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise