UPSO arrests Marion woman accused of residential contractor fraud

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office say they received a complaint earlier in April from a homeowner in Farmerville saying they hired and paid a contractor to replace the flooring in their home and the work was never performed. UPSO Criminal Investigation Division (CID) launched an investigation into this complaint.

During the investigation, investigators learned that the victim paid Lisa Janelle Benson, 50, of Marion, two payments in the summer of 2022. One of the payments was for labor and one was for materials. Overall, the homeowner paid a total of over $10,000. CID says the investigation revealed that checks written to Benson were deposited, but the homeowner alleges the work was never performed.

The homeowner told UPSO they contacted Benson and were given multiple reasons why the work wasn’t performed and told the homeowner the materials had not arrived yet. The homeowner said they contacted the supplier Benson was purchasing the materials from and was informed Benson had only requested a quote and had not placed an order. When the homeowner requested a refund after learning this information, Benson stopped responding to any form of communication.

CID Investigators issued a warrant for Benson and charged her with one count of residential contractor fraud. UPSO says Benson was arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center this week.

Sheriff Gates would like to remind homeowners to be very careful when choosing contractors to perform work on their homes. Always verify the contractor’s license on the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors website before hiring them. Additional information and tips about hiring contractors can be found at https://lslbc.louisiana.gov/.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.