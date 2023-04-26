NELA Arts Council addresses importance of intellectual property rights for creatives

Brown Bag Concert Series Spring 2023
By Kenya Ross
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council is helping artists in the area by making it known why creatives should protect their original works.

Visitors and citizens of the Monroe and West Monroe areas walk among arts events like the Downtown Gallery Crawls and biannual Brown Bag Concert Series. According to the Americans for the Arts Action Fund, the Louisiana arts and culture sector contributes $6.6 billion to the state’s economy. This kind of exposure is why artists should be sure to copyright, trademark or patent their creative labor.

World Intellectual Property Day is marked on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, which recognizes the need to protect original works of a creator, inventor or entrepreneur. Abigail Handy, the community development coordinator for NELA Arts Council, says a lot of artists in the area aren’t aware of their intellectual property rights.

“I actually don’t have very many artists ask me about that. In my time with the arts council - I’ve been with arts council since 2020 and I’ve had maybe two artists come and talk to me about intellectual property rights and what they can do to protect their intellectual property,” says Handy.

Mike Estep, who’s a bass player with the local band Homegrown, has performed as a hobbyist for more than 50 years. Estep says artists should make sure what they create stays in their control. He copyrighted his creative work back in the late 80′s for the first time.

“But if you don’t protect what belongs to you, intellectually, then, anybody can take it. It belongs to the public. If you don’t claim it, somebody else will claim it,” says Estep.

The arts council says they’re planning to hold workshops on why intellectual property is important for local artists.

