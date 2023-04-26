Morehouse May Madness Street Festival

The city of Bastrop is preparing for its Morehouse May Madness Street Festival.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The summer is approaching and one city in northeast Louisiana is preparing for a fun festival. Morehouse Parish is preparing for the Morehouse May Madness Street Festival. The festival is a free event and will be around the Courthouse Square in Bastrop on May 6th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patricia Bordelon, a Morehouse May Madness board member joined Good ArkLaMiss this morning to discuss details of the festival. Bordelon said they started putting on the festival back in 2017 to bring joy to Morehouse Parish and showcase local artists and musicians. She said there will be a lot of vendors, music, fun, and food. She informed viewers there will be 3 stages dedicated to live music, over 127 vendors, and over 100 merchants.

There is still time to sign up to be a vendor, the last day to sign up is April 29th.

Bordelon talked about a few events that will be at the festival, she said there will be:

  • The cutest baby contest.
  • The cutest pet contest.
  • An Antique car show.
  • Motorcycle exhibit.

