Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center giving free cancer screenings at Live Well Delta event

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is having a Live Well Delta event where they will be giving free cancer screenings at the Monroe Civic Center Plaza on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Screenings provided will be breast, colorectal, prostate and skin. There will also be health vendors, food, music and activities for the family at this event.

Appointment is required for this event. Call (318)-414-9758 to make your appointment.

Myra Akers with the Cancer Center says if you are 45 or older and have not been screened, this is the perfect time to do it. Akers said you will be able to receive a take-home kit that you can mail back to the center. If you are younger than 45 and are having issues or have a family history of colon cancer, you will also receive this kit.

For more information on this event, or to register online, visit the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer website.

