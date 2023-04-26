Police presence on S. First St. result of accidental gunshot wound

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: WMPD said a man accidentally shot himself in the lower part of his body and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, the public is not in danger and it was a self-inflicted accident.

This is an updated story. Read below for previous information.

The West Monroe Police Public Information Officer Mike Karstendiek has confirmed a large police presence at Linderman and S. First St. on West Monroe’s south side of the Endom bridge.

A KNOE reporter is on the scene now. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

