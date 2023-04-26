KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Isolated Storms Early in the Day, Widespread Storms Tonight

While a stray shower or thunderstorm remains possible for the first half of the day, the bulk of our rain is expected to arrive tonight ahead of a cold front. These storms could be strong to severe and will linger into early tomorrow morning. Severe weather threats are low, but make sure to have ways to receive alerts. Behind the front, we will still have some rain chances as we end the week, but they will be isolated in nature. Temperatures will remain mild.

Today: Scattered showers or storms will be possible in the region early in the day, but coverage will be limited at 30%. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. By the late evening, more storms are expected to develop, and a few of these storms could be strong to severe.

Tonight: Storms will be tracking across the region ahead of a cold front. Rain chances are 80%. These storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and large hail. Lows will fall to the low 60s.

Tomorrow: Storms will gradually be clearing off to our east, rain chances are 70% for early in the day. Some sunshine is expected to come out later in the day between the cloud cover, and highs will climb to the upper 70s.

Friday: It will be a pleasant day in the region with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s for a high. Later in the night, a stray shower is possible. Rain chances are 20%.

Saturday: Rain showers and thunderstorms will linger early in the day, with rain chances at 40%. As the rain clears, skies will become partly cloudy, and it will be a nice day. Highs will reach the low and mid 70s.

Sunday: A stray shower or two could linger early in the morning, but rain chances are only 20%. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Sunny and pleasant, with temperatures rising into the mid and upper 70s. It will be a great day to spend some time outside.

Tuesday: Another nice day as skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will peak in the low 80s.

