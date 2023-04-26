Former Cenla teacher creates hilarious classroom parody videos on social media

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Have you ever listened to little kids argue with each other? They can say some pretty wild things!

Leigh (pronounced “lay”) McClendon is a Montgomery, Louisiana native who recently came to Alexandria and is making a name for himself on social media with videos of “kids arguing” in the classroom.

He draws his inspiration from his time as a teacher and from conversations he hears from friends and family members. McClendon will dress up as children and sit in tiny desks, pretending to be kids who talk about a wide variety of topics, ranging from who’s the prettiest girl in class, to how much charisma the boys have, to even how to do math... usually incorrectly.

McClendon has gained quite a following on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. He’s been creating videos for about three years under the name “Leigh McNasty” - but McClendon will tell you his content isn’t “nasty”. He’d give it a rating of about PG. McClendon said he needed a catchy name online so people would remember him.

The characters in McClendon’s videos typically consist of little girls with outrageous makeup, little boys with bad wigs and a teacher who often writes cries for help on the dry-erase board in the classroom. While hijinks ensue among the children, it’s also a reminder of the struggles teachers have to go through, and maybe even helps teachers feel seen.

McClendon said the videos are also a way to help parents and teachers understand what kids nowadays are talking about. Sometimes kids will use words parents are unfamiliar with and he helps bridge that gap.

But he doesn’t limit himself to the classroom. Recently, McClendon shared videos of talking to himself as an “old man character” and even a few videos of his singing talents. McClendon said he also sings at Live Oak Community Chuch, which is the same location where he films the classroom videos.

Check out KALB’s exclusive interview with McClendon at the top of the page to learn more about his videos, his life as a content creator and more fun shenanigans from the one and only, Leigh McNasty.

Here’s how you can find “Leigh McNasty” on social media: TikTok YouTube Facebook Instagram

