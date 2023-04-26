Deadline to apply to WMHS’s head football coach position extended

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The deadline to apply to West Monroe High School’s opening for a head football coach has been extended to Thursday, April 27, at 2 p.m.

WMHS’s newly appointed principal, Dan Lane, said he believes the extension is a good idea.

“We currently have a strong pool of applicants,” Lane said. “We understand that some potential candidates may have been hesitant to apply not knowing the identity of the new principal. We believe this extension ensures that we find the best head coach for our football program. Interviews are currently being scheduled, and we expect to name our new head coach by Friday, May 5.”

All resumes should be emailed to dlane@opsb.net.

