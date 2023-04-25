Sen. Bill Cassidy addresses concerns on fixing social security

Sen. Bill Cassidy addresses concerns on fixing social security
By Kenya Ross
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bipartisan Policy Center held a discussion with Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy Tuesday morning.

Cassidy called for better presidential leadership, specifically presidential candidates, on April 25, 2023, to improve the future of social security.

Officials say there’s enough to pay benefits in full until 2037. Cassidy says unless changes are made, benefits will need to be cut 24%, which would double the rate of poverty among senior citizens. But he says social security can be fixed. Cassidy says he’s been working with a bipartisan group of senators to come up with a plan.

“The big idea, which would create an investment fund separate from social security; not using any social security funds at all; separate from social security - and allow this investment fund to accrue or returns, if you will, over 70 years; keeping it in escrow and by doing so, we would end up with a corpus, enough, to address 75% of the 75-year shortfall,” says Cassidy.

Cassidy says the plan needs the president’s backing, but he hasn’t been able to meet with him to discuss it.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
Three fatal officer-involved shootings over the weekend across Louisiana
Northeast Louisiana officials are working a water rescue on the Ouachita River.
Body found in Ouachita River one week after search efforts began
Homicide Investigation
Louisiana State Police investigating homicide in West Carroll Parish
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert
Laurel Police Department Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body...
70-year-old man accused of dumping body in restaurant parking lot in broad daylight, police say

Latest News

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Hemp industry facing challenges
Hemp industry facing potentially major changes
Hemp industry facing challenges
Hemp industry facing challenges
Sen. Bill Cassidy addresses concerns on fixing social security
Sen. Bill Cassidy addresses concerns on fixing social security