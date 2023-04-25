Sen. Bill Cassidy addresses concerns on fixing social security

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bipartisan Policy Center held a discussion with Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy Tuesday morning.

Cassidy called for better presidential leadership, specifically presidential candidates, on April 25, 2023, to improve the future of social security.

Officials say there’s enough to pay benefits in full until 2037. Cassidy says unless changes are made, benefits will need to be cut 24%, which would double the rate of poverty among senior citizens. But he says social security can be fixed. Cassidy says he’s been working with a bipartisan group of senators to come up with a plan.

“The big idea, which would create an investment fund separate from social security; not using any social security funds at all; separate from social security - and allow this investment fund to accrue or returns, if you will, over 70 years; keeping it in escrow and by doing so, we would end up with a corpus, enough, to address 75% of the 75-year shortfall,” says Cassidy.

Cassidy says the plan needs the president’s backing, but he hasn’t been able to meet with him to discuss it.

