Ouachita Parish Public Library hosts annual spring plant swap

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - If you are a gardener that wants to interact with other local gardeners and swap plants, you will have an opportunity to do so on Thursday, April 27.

The Ouachita Parish Public Library - West Ouachita Branch is holding its annual spring plant swap at 1:30 p.m. Gardeners will be able to bring plants, cuttings and seeds to swap with other gardeners.

If you would like more information on this event, call (318)-327-5414.

