North Louisiana quilters' guild to host first shop hop in the area

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The North Louisiana Quilters’ Guild is preparing to host the first Shop Hop in the area. Lisa Taylor and Angi Shandifer joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to talk about the Quilters’ Guild and the upcoming Shop Hop.

Taylor said a Quilters’ Guild is a group of people who like to quilt. She said the purpose of the group is to promote the art of quilting in various ways, one being the Northern Exposure Shop Hop. She said a Shop Hop is where people get together to visit various quilt shops.

This event is a great tourism example; Taylor informed the viewers that there are many quilt shops in the area, and 13 shops will be featured in the event.

Standifer informed us of the specifics of the event. The event kicks off May 29th and runs through June 24th. The opening reception will be at Material Things in Monroe. She said there will be prizes available, but to be eligible, you must get your passport stamped by all 13 participating quilt shops. Passports will also be available at the shops.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.