New school in Monroe focuses on students on the autism spectrum

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For students who are on the autism spectrum, learning can be difficult.

“Well, ACE, the Academy of Collaborative Education, is only for kids on the autism spectrum,” said Joellen Freeman, therapist, and executive director for the Academy of Collaborative Education (ACE).

She says it’s also stressful for their parents.

Freeman says the number of kids who are on the spectrum is increasing.

“Just this year, it was one in 44, and just this year, the CDC came out and is now one in 36. So the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder is high, and that is because it’s being identified more and more and more,” said Freeman.

For one mom, it is a struggle. Madeline Cannon has a son who is on the spectrum and two more who are neurotypical.

“I have to plan things out because my other two are so busy, but I don’t want them to have to miss out on things because we have a special needs child. It’s not their fault, but it’s not his fault either. So as the parent, I do everything I can,” said Cannon.

When Cannon’s son became too old for the special class he was in, he still needed help. She reached out to Freeman.

“When school shut down, and my son was still not speaking, I reached out to her and asked her, what can we do? He’s really frustrated,” said Cannon.

That is when they sat down at a restaurant to talk.

“Her daughter was there, and as we were going through, what can we do to make this an easy transition? She goes, why don’t you just start a school?”

Freeman’s daughter sent Cannon an article about Victory Academy in Oregon, where the two moms had started a special needs school.

That lead her to discover more schools out there, and now she feels like they are going in the right direction.

“We’re doing what we feel is best for our kids. So in our community, absolutely. And whatever comes our way, we just we’re going to take it and keep pushing through one step at a time,” said Cannon.

They are looking for a principal and staff who have unique skill sets.

The school will be accepting 91 students when they open.

