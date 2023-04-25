Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome

For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society...
For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society on the doll's shape, clothing, accessories and packaging.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mattel introduced a new Barbie representing a person with Down syndrome.

The chromosomal condition causes mild to severe learning disabilities and distinctive facial characteristics.

For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society on the doll’s shape, clothing, accessories and packaging.

The Barbie features a shorter frame and longer torso. The doll also has a rounder face, smaller ears, a flat nasal bridge and slightly slanted eyes.

Mattel says the Barbie’s palms include a single line, which is a characteristic often associated with Down syndrome.

As for the doll’s clothes, she is wearing pink ankle/foot orthotics, zip sneakers, a puff-sleeved dress and a special necklace.

The doll is part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, which aims to offer kids more diverse representations of beauty and fight the stigma around physical disabilities.

The doll is listed on Mattel’s website for $10.99. It is set to hit store shelves this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
Three fatal officer-involved shootings over the weekend across Louisiana
Northeast Louisiana officials are working a water rescue on the Ouachita River.
Body found in Ouachita River one week after search efforts began
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert
Homicide Investigation
Louisiana State Police investigating homicide in West Carroll Parish
Laurel Police Department Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body...
70-year-old man accused of dumping body in restaurant parking lot in broad daylight, police say

Latest News

A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander, fate unknown
Bastrop dentist allegedly shot and killed wife following domestic dispute.
Trial begins for Bastrop dentist accused of shooting, killing wife in December 2020
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions