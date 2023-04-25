Louisiana State Police investigating homicide in West Carroll Parish

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting. Police say it happened around 7:30 Monday morning at a home on Bran Road in West Carroll Parish.

Police say deputies responded to the home after receiving a call from the victim’s wife. When they arrived, they found William Copeland, 61 dead inside the home.

Louisiana State Police say based on information gathered at the scene, deputies arrested his wife Frances Copeland, 56. She’s charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice and was booked into the River Bend Detention Center.

