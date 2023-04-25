KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Isolated Rain Today, Storms Return Tomorrow Night

Stray showers have been falling in the region since overnight, and they will remain in the forecast for today. Rain chances will jump up even more tomorrow as our next disturbance brings strong to severe storms. These storms are mainly expected between 8 pm tomorrow and 6 am on Thursday. Strong winds will be the greatest concern with any organized storms. Temperatures will remain mild for much of this week so it will be nice to get outside in between our rain chances.

Today: Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy in the region. Temperatures during the afternoon will be a little higher as they peak in the low 70s. A stray shower or two is possible throughout the day, but rain chances are 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will continue over the region with a stray shower or two possible. Rain chances are 30%. Temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 50s.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers or storms will be possible in the region early in the day, but coverage will be limited at 30%. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. By the late evening, more storms are expected to develop and a few of these storms could be strong to severe.

Thursday: Storms will gradually be clearing off to our east, rain chances are 50% for early in the day. Some sunshine is expected to come out later in the day, and highs will climb to the upper 70s.

Friday: It will be a pleasant day in the region with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s for a high. Later in the night, a stray shower is possible. Rain chances are 20%.

Saturday: Rain showers will linger early in the day with rain chances at 40%. As the rain clears, the skies will become partly cloudy and it will be a nice day. Highs will reach the low 70s.

Sunday: Finally, a day of sunshine for the region. It will be a little warmer with highs in the low and mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures rising into the upper 70s. It will be another great day to spend some time outside.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.