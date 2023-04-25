KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Storms Return Tomorrow Night

This evening it will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures down into the mid 50s.

Much of Wednesday will be dry with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s. Late in the day showers and storms will move in from the west. Some of the storms may turn severe. Any storms that turn severe will produce large hail as their main threat.

Some of the wet weather lingers into Thursday. Temperatures Thursday will reach into the mid 70s.

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, as high temperatures reach to near 80 degrees.

Isolated showers are in the forecast for Saturday with more rain on the way for Sunday. Temperatures on Saturday will reach into the mid 70s, with temperatures Sunday reaching into the mid 70s as well.

Early next week, plenty of sunshine is expected as high pressure dominates the weather across the region. Monday will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s and Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures near 80s.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.