Feed Your Soul: Unexpected flavors at an out of the way place

500 S. Oak St, Oak Ridge
New Town Burgers in Oak Ridge is a place that will surprise you with flavor and more. Mike and Tammie Morgan, make sure you will leave full.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, La. (KNOE) - Sometimes, out-of-the-way places have some of the tastiest food. Owner Mike Morgan of New Town Burgers in Oak Ridge knows what he likes.

“Just start off with, I’m very picky about my food when I go somewhere to eat. I want to serve somebody something that I know I would want to eat, and hopefully, we do,” said Morgan.

He and his wife, Tammie, make sure others have the same experience he expects.

It all started with customers wanting a bite to eat at his repair shop.

New Town Burgers in Oak Ridge is a place that will surprise you with flavor and more. Mike and...
New Town Burgers in Oak Ridge is a place that will surprise you with flavor and more. Mike and Tammie Morgan make sure you will leave full.(KNOE)

“For the last few years, my customers over there, they kind of asked me about fixing something up to cook, you know? So that they have something here,” said Morgan. “My wife retired from her job. And we just decided to buy the trailer and do a thing.”

New Town Burgers in Oak Ridge is a place that will surprise you with flavor and more. Mike and...
New Town Burgers in Oak Ridge is a place that will surprise you with flavor and more. Mike and Tammie Morgan make sure you will leave full.(KNOE)

He tried to find some help but is still looking.

“I was hoping I could find some help full time to where I could stay over there,” said Morgan. “I stay over here at about two o’clock every day, then I go over there.”

Customers come here and know they are going to leave full.

One customer commented that he struggled to finish half of a plate.

“I can’t eat it all,” said the customer. “Half a chicken is a little too much for me.”

I was told about the place for the burgers, but it is not the only reason to make the drive.

New Town Burgers in Oak Ridge is a place that will surprise you with flavor and more. Mike and...
New Town Burgers in Oak Ridge is a place that will surprise you with flavor and more. Mike and Tammie Morgan make sure you will leave full.(KNOE)

The chicken is worth the stop. It’s juicy. I am hooked.

Plus, for dessert, they have homemade pecan pie. And it is so good there might be more trips out there.

But whatever he does, it adds to the list of reasons to come back.

So, make a detour to Oak Ridge to visit Mike and Tammie at New Town Burgers, where they will make sure the food is worth the drive and feed your soul.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
Three fatal officer-involved shootings over the weekend across Louisiana
Northeast Louisiana officials are working a water rescue on the Ouachita River.
Body found in Ouachita River one week after search efforts began
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert
Homicide Investigation
Louisiana State Police investigating homicide in West Carroll Parish
Laurel Police Department Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body...
70-year-old man accused of dumping body in restaurant parking lot in broad daylight, police say

Latest News

Bastrop dentist allegedly shot and killed wife following domestic dispute.
Trial begins for Bastrop dentist accused of shooting, killing wife in December 2020
The Academy of Collaborative Education, or ACE, administrators have submitted an application to...
New school in Monroe focuses on students on the autism spectrum
UFC star Nate Diaz, right, is wanted for arrest by New Orleans police after allegedly rendering...
NOPD obtains arrest warrant for former UFC star Nate Diaz after alleged Bourbon Street tussle
The North Louisiana Quilters' Guild is preparing to host the first Shop Hop in the area.
North Louisiana Quilters’ Guild to host first Shop Hop in the area