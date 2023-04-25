Ashley County announces Hyper-Reach as new notification alert system for residents

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Ashley County, Ark. has announced in a press release that Hyper-Reach has been selected to help the county bring life-saving capability to the area. Hyper-Reach is a mass emergency notification system designed for public safety.

With this new emergency alert system, Ashley County will be able to provide rapid notification to its citizens of hazardous and urgent situations using telephone calls, texts, emails and TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired. Along with sending thousands of messages to households in the area, this system can also simultaneously deliver them to a broader audience through social media.

Jason Brisby, Director of Emergency Management for Ashley County says, “Our job is to protect the citizens of Ashley County as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible. We reviewed all the major vendors for emergency notification service, and Hyper-Reach gave us everything we needed at an unbelievable price. We’re excited about this new capability.”

Officials of Ashley County say they plan to use this new system primarily for weather alerts and alerts of environmental hazards, criminal activity and missing persons. According to the press release, landline phones will automatically be enrolled in community alerts, but weather alerts to landlines as well as community and weather alerts to VoIP phones, mobile phones and email addresses will only be included when a person enrolls using a county address.

To enroll in these alerts, call or text “ALERT” to (870)-229-0999 or visit Hyper-Reach’s website.

Residents of Ashley County can download the Hyper-Reach Anywhere app also to monitor the alerts they receive.

