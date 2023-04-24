Richwood High graduating senior, valedictorian awarded The Gates Scholarship

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Graduations are approaching and a local high school graduating senior was selected to receive a prestigious award.

Na’Shaya Puckett, who’s a graduating senior and valedictorian at Richwood High School, was awarded The Gates Scholarship. Annually, fewer than one percent of the thousands of applicants nationwide are selected. Puckett credits getting a strong head start at the beginning of her high school journey for her success.

“Your 9th-grade year is your most important year. It’s your foundation for how high school is going to play out. You play around your freshman year; your senior year might not go as smooth,” Puckett stated.

She’s received 16 acceptance letters from universities throughout the state and some letters from out-of-state universities. During The Gates Scholarship selection process, she was one of 300 scholars chosen out of over 50,000 applicants. Right now, Puckett says she’s undecided about which school she will attend. But no matter where she decides to begin her college journey, this scholarship will help her pay the cost of attendance, which includes tuition, fees, room, board, books, transportation and other personal expenses, according to the TGS website. Puckett says figuring out how to pay for school is something she no longer has to worry about.

“It’s easy to say what you want to do and what school you want to go to, but money is always a... deciding factor,” says Puckett.

In addition, Puckett will be receiving mentoring, career guidance and leadership training from the program. She told KNOE she’s looking forward to receiving leadership training the most.

“I already possess leadership qualities, but I feel like there’s always some places I can improve,” says Puckett. “Because, when you’re in a position like this, you have to be able to uphold yourself to a higher standard.”

The scholarship recipient says her biggest challenge throughout high school was trying to figure out who she was and wanting to fit in socially. But despite having those social challenges, she was also award The President’s Volunteer Service Award. Being active in her community allowed her to be a part of different social groups.

“We don’t always come from the same background, yet we still have one goal,” says Puckett. “Like, we all want to better our communities.”

Puckett is set to graduate from Richwood High School on May 10, 2023, along with the rest of her classmates.

