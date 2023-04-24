KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Cool Start to the Week

A relatively cool week is expected in the region as most of our daytime highs are expected to stay below the average for this time of year. While we don’t expect a ton of sunshine this week, we will have a few days where the sunshine mixes in with the cloud cover. Daily rain chances are looking possible after today, but not everyone in the region will see rain every day.

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy throughout much of the day with temperatures rising into the upper 60s. It’ll be another cool day, but warmer than yesterday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool as temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow: Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy in the region. Temperatures during the afternoon will be a little higher as they peak in the low 70s. A stray shower or two is possible later in the evening, but rain chances are 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered storms will be possible in the region with rain chances at 50%. A few of these storms could be strong to severe, but severe weather threats are low. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 70s.

Thursday: Rain showers will linger through the morning hours, but more showers are expected later in the day. Rain chances are 40%. Highs will climb to the mid 70s.

Friday: It will be a pleasant day in the region with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 70s for a high. Later in the night, a stray shower is possible. Rain chances are 20%.

Saturday: Rain showers will linger early in the day with rain chances at 40%. As the rain clears, the skies will become partly cloudy and it will be a nice day. Highs will reach the low 70s.

Sunday: Finally, a day of sunshine for the region. It will be a little warmer with highs in the low and mid 70s.

