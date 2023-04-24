KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Mid Week Rain, Storm Chances

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Overall, the next 7 days will be seasonal, temperature-wise, with rain and storm chances mixed in.

This evening will be pleasant with temperatures down to the low 50s, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Tuesday will bring temperatures in the low 70s, with the chance for pop-up showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected Tuesday.

Strong storms are possible for Wednesday with a marginal risk for severe weather in place. Temperatures will reach into the mid 70s. Rain and storms chances will linger into Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, drier weather takes over with temperatures reaching into the mid 70s.

Dry weather will be in place for Friday with plenty of sunshine expected and temperatures in the upper 70s, seasonal for this time of year.

Isolated showers are possible early Saturday, with drier weather taking over for the rest of Saturday. High temperatures will reach into the low 70s.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s. Monday will be bright and sunny with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
Three fatal officer-involved shootings over the weekend across Louisiana
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Fatal motorcycle accident claims life of Grayson man
CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
CPS returns baby to parents after nearly a month-long dispute over jaundice treatment
FILE - Officers from the state-run Capitol Police and the city-run Jackson Police Department...
NAACP sues Mississippi over ‘separate and unequal policing’
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
El Dorado police investigating 2 shootings, 1 dead

Latest News

KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright