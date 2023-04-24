KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Mid Week Rain, Storm Chances

Overall, the next 7 days will be seasonal, temperature-wise, with rain and storm chances mixed in.

This evening will be pleasant with temperatures down to the low 50s, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Tuesday will bring temperatures in the low 70s, with the chance for pop-up showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected Tuesday.

Strong storms are possible for Wednesday with a marginal risk for severe weather in place. Temperatures will reach into the mid 70s. Rain and storms chances will linger into Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, drier weather takes over with temperatures reaching into the mid 70s.

Dry weather will be in place for Friday with plenty of sunshine expected and temperatures in the upper 70s, seasonal for this time of year.

Isolated showers are possible early Saturday, with drier weather taking over for the rest of Saturday. High temperatures will reach into the low 70s.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s. Monday will be bright and sunny with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s.

