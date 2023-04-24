Heart of Louisiana Humane Society hosting second annual Sug’s Spay and Neuter Event

By Maddy Johnson
Apr. 24, 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Heart of Louisiana Humane Society (HLHS) is hosting its second annual Sug’s Spay and Neuter Event on May 15 to May 20 at several NELA locations.

Through this event, HLHS hopes to continue to assist the community to lessen the burden of displaced animals and enlighten the state by making sure unwanted litters of cats and dogs do not happen.

HLHS is currently offering $60 spay and neuter appointments during this event at the following NELA locations:

  • Winnfield Animal Clinic - Winnfield
  • Jonesboro Animal Clinic - Jonesboro
  • Odom Vet Hospital - Farmerville

To reserve your spot, there are three options you can choose from:

  • Visit Scentsational Scents at 1617 E Lafayette St. in Winnfield from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to pick up a form.
  • visit HLHS’ website to fill out a digital form.
  • You can also visit the website to download and print your form and drop it off at Scentsational Scents.

HLHS asks that you fill out one form per animal you would like to be spayed or neutered. All co-pays of $60 must be paid at the time the form is completed. HLHS says they accept cash, checks made out to “Heart of Louisiana Humane Society” and PayPal sent to hlhumanesociety@yahoo.com. HLHS asks that you select “friends and family” and write your pet’s name in the memo section.

Delivery of checks and cash should be given with your form whether digital or physical copy.

If you have any questions, call Caitlyn Hemphill at (318)-471-8808.

