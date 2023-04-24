Calvin softball wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
The lady cougars finished undefeated in district play
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Calvin softball celebrating another successful season with a Little Caesars pizza party. The Lady Cougars finished undefeated in district play and took home a district title. Calvin also won their first playoff game against Castor less than 48 hours after their head coach Kevin Camp passed away.
