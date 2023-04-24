BBB: Investment scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Millions of people are scammed each year, and Jo Ann Deal of the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to help consumers avoid scammers.

Deal says figures from last year show 3.8 billion dollars were lost in investment scams, which is more than double what was reported the year before. All scams don’t get reported, so there’s a good chance that the number may be higher.

This morning Deal enlightened the viewers of a warning from the Federal Trade Commission, they are warning people that if an offer seems too good to be true, it might be fake. Deal said a person should contact the BBB before responding to unsolicited emails, texts, or phone calls for investment scams. She also gave 4 tips to help someone avoid getting scammed.

Deal urges consumers to:

Reject any unsolicited offers.

Reject the high-pressure pitch.

Don’t believe promises that you’ll make money or earn guaranteed returns.

Do your own research.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.