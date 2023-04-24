4 Lincoln Parish schools awarded the title of Louisiana Comeback Campus

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Education has recognized Choudrant High School, Cypress Springs Elementary School, Dubach Elementary School, and I.A. Lewis Middle School as Comeback Campuses.

LDOE recognizes these schools for increasing the percentage of students scoring mastery and above and decreasing the percentage of students scoring unsatisfactory on the statewide assessment.

Louisiana State Superintendant, Dr. Cade Brumley, and District 5 BESE Representative, Ashley Ellis, visited with the Comeback Campus principals to learn more about the strategies their teams implemented to achieve this accomplishment.

