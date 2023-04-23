El Dorado police investigating 2 shootings, 1 dead

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - El Dorado Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday morning, April 22.

EDPD says the shootings occurred within an hour and a half of each other, both on North Mosby Ave.

Lt. Jarod Primm of the Criminal Investigative Division said officers were in the area on an unrelated call when they received a report of shots fired at a residence in the 1200 block of North Mosby around 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy lying in the backyard with several gunshot wounds. The boy was transported by ambulance to the Medical Center of South Arkansas where he was later pronounced dead.

The boy’s name has not been released to the public by police.

His body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy. Primm said he does not know when the preliminary report will be released by the crime lab.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Several shell casings from the scene were recovered by investigators and witness interviews are ongoing. Primm says there were other people at the North Mosby residence when the shooting occurred.

While officers were on the scene of the fatal shooting, they heard gunshots nearby at 9:30 a.m.

Primm said the shots were fired in the 500 block of North Mosby.

EDPD says no injuries were reported in the second shooting. Primm says several vehicles and two houses in the area were struck by bullets.

“No one was actually hit in the second shooting. Officers were able to respond pretty quickly to both shootings because they were already in the area,” Primm said. “We have very few leads. We’re still talking to folks.”

Investigators have not yet determined if the shootings are related.

Officials say they have a suspect in mind but ask if anyone has information about either incident, call the El Dorado Police Department at (870) 881-4800 or El Dorado Crime Stoppers at (870)-863-INFO (4636).

