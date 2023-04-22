Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens: ‘Love you, husband’

Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is married.

People reports Biles, 26, officially tied the knot with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, 27.

On Saturday, Biles and Owens shared the news along with several photos on social media.

The pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding.

Biles wore a tiered white gown, while Owens sported a tan suit.

“My person, forever ❤️💍,” Owens shared online with Biles replying, “I love you, husband.”

The newlyweds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. They started dating in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mack and Williams were arrested on April 18, 2023.
West Monroe home allegedly found with drugs, firearm, and infant
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Officials make second arrest in shooting death of Calvin softball coach
LSP is searching for the driver of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.
LSP searches to identify vehicle involved in Ouachita Parish hit-and-run crash
(Source: Pixnio)
Richwood High student awarded The Gates Scholarship, President’s Volunteer Service Award
Major League Fishing Tournament returning to NELA
Major League Fishing Tournament returning to NELA

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, former U.S. Navy coxswain Howard "Ken" Potts...
Ken Potts, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102
FILE - The cruiser Celebrity Equinox, built by the shipyard Meyer in Papenburg, Germany, goes...
Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says
This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Fatal motorcycle accident claims life of Grayson man