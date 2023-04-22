Fatal motorcycle accident claims life of Grayson man

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano(MGN online)
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle accident claimed the life of 53-year-old Eddie Finley.

Sheriff Clay Bennett says the accident occurred inside of Grayson city limits on 1288 Highway 850 on April 20, 2023, just before 4:00 in the afternoon.

Sheriff Bennett says the Grayson Police Department responded to the accident.

