Tornado Disaster Relief

Richwood High student awarded The Gates Scholarship, President’s Volunteer Service Award

(Source: Pixnio)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Na’Shaya Puckett from Richwood High School has been awarded a prestigious scholarship known as The Gates Scholarship (TGS) along with a prestigious award known as the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

TGS is a competitive, last-dollar scholarship awarded to high school seniors from low-income households. Recipients must also be part of a minority group and demonstrate strong skills such as leadership ability and personal success. According to TGS’s website, the scholarship intends to help awardees realize their maximum potential.

The President’s Volunteer Service award is given to those who demonstrate outstanding volunteer service within a 12-month period (for bronze, silver, and gold awards) and over a lifetime (for Lifetime Achievement awards).

