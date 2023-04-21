Officials make second arrest in shooting death of Calvin softball coach

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of Calvin High School softball coach Chad Camp.

Camp was killed on Saturday, April 15. His 17-year-old son, Andrew, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter in relation to Camp’s death. Since the son’s arrest, a second person has been arrested in this case.

The Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan said Jessica M. Shea, 42, of Winnfield was arrested on Thursday, April 20.

Shea was booked in the Winn Parish Detention Center on one charge of obstruction of justice and four charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. No bond has been set.

Jordan said there is reason to believe Camp’s son, Andrew, was at Shea’s home the night of the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.