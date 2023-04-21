Officials make second arrest in shooting death of Calvin softball coach

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson and Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of Calvin High School softball coach Chad Camp.

Camp was killed on Saturday, April 15. His 17-year-old son, Andrew, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter in relation to Camp’s death. Since the son’s arrest, a second person has been arrested in this case.

The Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan said Jessica M. Shea, 42, of Winnfield was arrested on Thursday, April 20.

Shea was booked in the Winn Parish Detention Center on one charge of obstruction of justice and four charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. No bond has been set.

Jordan said there is reason to believe Camp’s son, Andrew, was at Shea’s home the night of the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish.
Student accused of making threat at elementary school in Jackson Parish
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Washington is accused of robbing a Circle K store, then later going back to apologize.
Monroe man allegedly robs Circle K store, goes back to apologize
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Isolated Severe Storms Possible Today, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

Latest News

Major League Fishing Tournament returning to NELA
Major League Fishing Tournament returning to NELA
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Jake Lambright
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 4/21
(Source: Pixnio)
Richwood High student awarded The Gates Scholarship, President’s Volunteer Service Award